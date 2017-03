Soldiers Radio News

The Army is planning to roll out the Expert Action Badge in October of 2019 and U.S. Soldiers in Poland participate in The Great Escape Race.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



IN OCTOBER 20-19, THE ARMY IS PLANNING TO ROLL OUT THE EXPERT ACTION BADGE FOR M-O-S'S THAT DON'T HAVE A FORMAL WAY OF CERTIFYING COMPETENCIES. THE PROGRAM WILL CONSIST OF PHYSICAL AND SKILL-BASED EVENTS SIMILAR TO THE EXPERT INFANTRYMAN BADGE. THE E-A-B WILL BE DISCUSSED AT AN NCO DEVELOPMENT TOWN HALL HOSTED BY TRADOC COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR DAVID DAVENPORT, MARCH 30 AT 11 A.M. EASTERN STANDARD TIME.



U-S SOLDIERS IN POLAND FOR OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE PARTICIPATED IN THE GREAT ESCAPE RACE TO COMMEMORATE THE 73RD ANNIVERSARY OF A LARGE SCALE ESCAPE ATTEMPT FROM A GERMAN P-O-W CAMP DURING WORLD WAR TWO. SERGEANT WILLIAM HUDSON RAN THE RACE AND HAS SOME WORDS OF WISDOM FOR HIS FELLOW SOLDIERS.



"I WOULD TELL THEM TO IMMERSE THEMSELVES INTO THE POLISH CULTURE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE AND TO TRY AND GET INVOLVED IN EVENTS LIKE THIS, ALL THE CEREMONIES, EVERYTHING."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SOLDIERS" ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.