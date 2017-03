Soldiers Radio News

U.S. Soldiers are in Slovenia for the multinational training exercise Vanguard Proof and IMCOM Europe holds their 2017 Best Warrior Competition.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS ARE IN SLOVENIA FOR THE COMBINED TRAINING EXERCISE VANGUARD PROOF. LIEUTENANT COLONEL BRIAN KETZ COMMANDER OF THE 16TH SPECIAL TROOPS BATTALION, EXPLAINS THEIR MISSION.



"VANGUARD PROOF IS AN EXERCISE WHERE WE'LL DEMONSTRATE ALL THE CAPABILITIES OF THE BATTALION TO SUPPORT A STRONG EUROPE. WHAT WE'RE FOCUSING ON IS CAPABILITIES INSIDE THE ORGANIZATION SUCH AS HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, FINANCE, EOD OPERATIONS, AND AIRBORNE OPERATIONS. "



INSTALLATION MANAGEMENT COMMAND EUROPE, HELD THEIR 20-17 BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION IN GERMANY. ATLANTIC REGION SOLDIER OF THE YEAR, PFC DOUGLAS LANNING SAYS CHALLENGING YOURSELF IS ALWAYS A GOOD THING.



"YOU KNOW, IT'S ALWAYS A GREAT EXPIERENCE TO DO SOMETHING NEW. THE FEAR OF THE UNKNOWN IS ALWAYS SCARY SO I SUGGEST TO EVERYONE TO COME OUT AND JUST DO IT BECAUSE IT CAN BE DONE."



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.