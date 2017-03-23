(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACE visits Kunsan Airmen Radio story

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Profession of Arms Center of Excellence, or PACE, is committed to developing Air Force personnel with a professionalism mindset, character, and core values required to succeed today and well into the future. Air Force Staff Sergeant Josh Rosales tells us how this will not only help Airmen at Kunsan but Airmen throughout the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2017
    Location: KR
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force
    PACE
    Profession of Arms Center of Excellence

