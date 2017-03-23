(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 23 March 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 23 March 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen came together with Thai and Singaporean military members for Exercise Cope Tiger. Also, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, will start receiving electricity from a newly installed solar plant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.23.2017 15:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47277
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104197050.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 March 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff
    Royal Thai Air Force
    Modernization
    Westover Air Reserve Base
    Force Structure
    Republic of Singapore Air Force
    Continuing Resolution
    AFRN
    General Stephen Wilson
    Congressional Support
    Exercise Cope Tiger
    Solar Plant

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT