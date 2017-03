Soldiers Radio News

SRN032317A- Warm weather brings the threat of Zika and Exercise Vanguard Proof kicks off in Slovenia



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



WITH SPRING OFFICIALLY IN THE AIR, IT'S TIME TO TAKE PRECAUTION AGAINST THE MOSQUITO BORNE ZIKA VIRUS. HERE'S SOME OF THE SYMPTOMS TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR.



"THE SYMPTOMS INCLUDE FEVER, RED EYES, MUSCLE PAIN, JOINT PAIN, RASH AND HEADACHE. PREVENTION IS THE BEST WAY TO AVOID INFECTION"



SOLDIERS FROM THE 16TH SUSTAINMENT BRIGADE ARE IN SLOVENIA FOR THE COMBINED TRAINING EXERCISE VANGUARD PROOF. MAJOR GENERAL DWAYNE GAMBLE COMMANDING GENERAL OF THE 21ST THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND EXPLAINS WHY OPERATIONS LIKE THESE ARE IMPORTANT



"ITS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO SHARE TACTICS TECHNIQUES AND PROCEDURES WITH OUR ALLIES AND LEARNING FROM EACH OTHER AND GROWING TOGETHER ALL TO MAKE A STRONGER ALLIANCE AND A STRONGER EUROPE."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SOLDIERS" ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.