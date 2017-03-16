(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Teens And Cops

    Teens And Cops

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.16.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Deven Schultz 

    American Forces Network Europe

    In Landstuhl, Germany, teens are learning the roles law enforcement plays in their daily lives. Airman First Class Deven Schultz shows us different ways the Keystone Club is approaching this topic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teens And Cops, by A1C Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Law Enforcement
    Basketball
    USAFE
    Teens
    Youth
    Landstuhl
    USAREUR
    Ricky Ruiz
    Keystone Club
    16MAR2017
    Dialogue Series
    Landstuhl Youth Center

