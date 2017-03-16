In Landstuhl, Germany, teens are learning the roles law enforcement plays in their daily lives. Airman First Class Deven Schultz shows us different ways the Keystone Club is approaching this topic.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2017 13:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47267
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104195960.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Teens And Cops, by A1C Deven Schultz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT