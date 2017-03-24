(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for March 24, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for March 24, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.23.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    U.S. and Japanese partners get chilly during Exercise Forest Light and one Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Marine shares her experience from her last deployment

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.23.2017 02:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47264
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104195372.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 24, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    USPACOM
    Snow
    Air Station
    Iwakuni
    Alliance
    Marine Corps
    Partnership
    Deployment
    Forest Light

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT