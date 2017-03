Soldiers Radio News

Maj. Gen. Jason Evans testifies to the House Armed Forces Committee on Army Social Media Policies and how Human Resources Command determines PCS options.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN , SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



ARMY DIRECTOR OF MILITARY PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT MAJ GEN JASON EVANS TESTIFIED TO THE HOUSE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE ON OUR ARMY SOCIAL MEDIA POLICIES.



" HARASSMENT, BULLYING, DISCRIMINATION, RETALIATION. AND ANY TYPE OF MISCONDUCT THAT UNDERMINDS DIGNITY AND RESPECT WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. THESE ACTIONS ARE FUNDAMENTALLY IN OPPOSITION TO THE ARMY VALUES AND ARE PROHIBITED BEHAVIORS. THIS PROHIBITION APPLIES TO ALL TIME AND TO ALL FORMS OF VIRTUAL AND ELECTRONIC MEDIA""



HUMAN RESOURCES COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR DENNIS BELLINGER EXPLAINS HOW HRC DETERMINES YOUR PCS OPTIONS.



"OPTIONS TO PCS CHANGE DAILY HERE ASSIGNMENT LOCATIONS ARE BASED ONE ON THE ARMY MANNING REQUIREMENTS, ON THE SOLDIERS PROFFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT NEEDS AND THEN ON THE SOLDIERS PREFERENCE IN THAT ORDER."



