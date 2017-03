Soldiers Radio News

Mechanic Soldiers from the Arizona National Guard train at Fort Benning, GA and SMA Daniel Dailey reminds Soldiers to conduct themselves in a professional manner even on social media.



SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD MECHANICS TRAVELED TO FORT BENNING, GEORGIA. ACCORDING to EXECUTIVE OFFICER, FIRST LIEUTENANT NATHAN ELIZALDE, THEY WERE ABLE TO SHARPEN THEIR SKILLS BY WORKING ON DIFFERENT TYPES OF MILITARY VEHICLES.



"SO THE PLETHORA OF VEHICLES THAT THEY HAVE HERE AS FAR AS THE M-1s, THE STRYKERS, THE BRADLEY FIGHTING VEHICLES MAKES SURE THAT THE STUDENTS CONTINUE THEIR TRAINING SEEMLESSLY."



SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY DANIEL DAILEY REMINDS US ALL THAT AS SOLDIERS IT IS OUR DUTY TO CONDUCT OURSELVES IN A PROFESSIONAL MANNER AT ALL TIMES, TO INCLUDE OUR CONDUCT ON SOCIAL MEDIA.



"LEAD BY EXAMPLE IN EVERYTHING YOU DO, IF YOU ARE A VICTIM OF MISCONDUCT PLEASE INFORM YOUR CHAIN OF COMMAND AND CONTACT YOUR LOCAL SHARP REP AND VICTIM ADVOCATE. YOU HAVE KNOWLEDGE OF MISCONDUCT, DO YOUR JOB AS A SOLDIER, REPORT IT."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SITREP" ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.