    Air Force Radio News 22 March 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: A bomber aircraft from Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, conducts bilateral training missions with Japan's Air Force and the Republic of Korea's Air Force, to build partnerships and improve coalition capabilities.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 March 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Coalition
    Interoperability
    Allies
    Bomber
    Andersen AFB
    ROK
    Partnership
    JB Pearl Harbor
    AFRN

