(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fixin' Tanks Audio News Story DVIDS

    Fixin' Tanks Audio News Story DVIDS

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers from the 3666 Support Maintenance Company traveled to Ft. Benning, GA in support of vehicles and weapon maintenance efforts for the Training Doctrine Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 18:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47253
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104187522.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Composer dvidsmac7
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fixin' Tanks Audio News Story DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Maintenance
    Arizona Army National Guard
    Ft. Benning
    123rd MPAD
    AZNG
    Mobile Public Affairs Detatchment
    AZARNG
    1LT Nathan Elizalde
    SGT Chris Alcocer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT