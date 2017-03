Soldiers Radio News

SOLDIERS AND CIVILIANS PARTICIPATED IN THE 28TH ANNUAL BATAAN MEMORIAL DEATH MARCH AT WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE IN NEW MEXICO. THIS WAS TO COMMEMORATE WHEN 76,000 CAPTURED FILIPINO AND AMERICAN SOLDIERS WERE FORCED TO MARCH ACROSS THE BATAAN PENINSULA DURING WORLD WAR TWO. RETIRED MAJOR GENERAL TONY TAGUBA MARCHES FOR HIS FATHER.



"NOW, ALL OF US ARE DOING THIS FOR A REASON, WHETHER IT'S PERSONAL, WHETHER IT'S PROFESSIONAL, OR YOU JUST WANT TO DO THIS FOR FUN, BUT I WILL TELL YOU IT'S GONNA BE PAINFUL OUT THERE."



DEPARTMENT OF STATE SPOKESPERSON MARK TONER ADDRESSED MEDIA TO DISCUSS OUR POSITION ON UPCOMING TALKS WITH THE IRAQI GOVERNMENT IN WASHINGTON D.C



"OUR GOALS ARE PRETTY STRAIGHT FORWARD, IT'S TO REITERATE OUR SUPPORT TO THE IRAQIS IN THEIR LONG STRUGGLE TO DEFEAT AND DESTROY ISIS AND WE ALSO WAN TO COMMUNICATE OUR SUPPORT FOR A PROSPEROUS, UNIFIED, AND DEMOCRATIC IRAQ GOING FORWARD."



