SRN032017A-Operation Joint Viking kicks off in Norway and New Jersey breaks ground on their new Reserve Center



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



OPERATION JOINT VIKING HAS KICKED OFF IN NORWAY. UNITED STATES ARMY EUROPE VICE CHIEF OF STAFF BRIGADIER GENERAL TIMOTHY DAUGHERTY TALKS ABOUT WHAT HE'S ENJOYED MOST ABOUT TRAINING WITH THE NORWEGIAN ARMY



" TO SEE SOME OF THEIR SYSTEMS AND HOW ADVANCED THEIR INFORMATION STRUCTURE IS HOW ADVANCED THEIR ABILITY TO COMMUNICATE ACROSS THE SPECTRUM OF THE BATTLEFIELD FROM THE LOWEST LEVELS ALL THE WAY UP TO THE HIGHEST LEVELS HAS BEEN VERY IMPRESSIVE THEY ARE VERY IMPRESSIVE FORMATION AND THEY ARE A REALLY VALUABLE ALLAY FOR US.."



JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST BROKE GROUND FOR A STATE OF THE ART NEW ARMY RESERVE CENTER. 99TH REGIONAL SUPPORT COMMANDING MAJOR GENERAL TROY KOK GAVE HIS APPRECIATION FOR ALL WHO SUPPORTED THE NEW FACILITY.



"SUCCESS IN THE ARMY RESERVE REQUIRES A NETWORK OF SHARED EFFORT AND SUPPORT. LOOKING AROUND THE AUDIENCE I SEE ELECTED OFFICIALS, BUSINESS LEADERS AND CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS COMING TOGETHER WITH MILITARY PERSONNEL TO MAKE THIS NEW CENTER A REALITY."



CHECK OUT OUR LATEST EPISODE OF "SITREP" ABOUT COMMON MISTAKES ON THE N-C-O-E-R, NOW LIVE ON THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.