Media round table- Task Force to Combat Online Misconduct

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. James F. Glynn, head of the Current Operations Cell, Task Force to Combat Online Misconduct, and Supervisory Special Agent Curtis Evans, Naval Criminal Investigative Service conduct a media round table at the Pentagon, March 17, 2017. The round table was conducted to provide updates regarding the investigation into allegations that service members have been posting derogatory online comments and sharing salacious photographs in a closed website. (U.S. Marine Corps motion media by Cpl. Dominic A. Helton)