Secretary of State Rex Tillerson starts his first overseas tour in Asia, meeting with Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and the F-35 Symposium brings leaders together in Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 00:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47206
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104174722.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 20, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT