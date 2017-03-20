(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for March 20, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for March 20, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.17.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson starts his first overseas tour in Asia, meeting with Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and the F-35 Symposium brings leaders together in Hawaii.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 00:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47206
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104174722.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 20, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Tokyo
    USPACOM
    Symposium
    F-35
    Hawaii
    Minister
    Secretary
    Foreign Affairs
    SECSTATE
    Fumio Kishida
    Rex Tillerson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT