    Air Force Radio News B 17 March 2016

    Air Force Radio News B 17 March 2016

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Acting Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow speaks ti attendees at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium about the Air Force's plans to resolve the shortage of manpower.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News B 17 March 2016, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SECAF
    Manpower
    AFA
    AFRN

