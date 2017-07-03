(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Missouri Basin Water Management Update - March 7

    Missouri Basin Water Management Update - March 7

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Each month from January to mid summer, the Missouri River Water Management Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division provides an updated runoff forecast to the media and elected officials across the Missouri River Basin.
    The calls are recorded and made available to the public.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 18:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47178
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104166348.mp3
    Length: 00:38:05
    Disc # 20
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri Basin Water Management Update - March 7, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Water Management
    Missouri River

