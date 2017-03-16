(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 16 March 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing out of Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, deployed to the middle east in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Also, officials are accepting nominations for the 2017 Outstanding Department of Defense Employee or Service Member with a Disability Award.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 March 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Deployment
    Air Force Personnel Center
    Minot AFB
    23rd Bomb Squadron
    5th Bomb wing
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    AFRN
    Outstanding Department of Defense Employee or Service Member with a Disability Award

    • LEAVE A COMMENT