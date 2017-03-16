(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for March 16, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Regional partners meet in Hawaii for the first F-35 symposium and service members make a difference in Sri Lanka during Pacific Partnership 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 16, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

