Soldiers Radio News

US and Polish Soldiers train together to improve interoperability during Operation Atlantic Resolve.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



U-S AND POLISH SOLDIERS CAME TOGETHER TO TRAIN ON CALL FOR FIRE TECHNIQUES TO IMPROVE INTEROPERABILITY DURING OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. CAPTAIN TOMASZ SPENA SAYS LEARNING U-S PROCEDURES HELPS SOLDIERS IN THE POLISH ARMY WORK WELL INSIDE NATO.



"FOR FUTURE COOPERATION, OUR SOLDIER WILL KNOW, WHAT YOU EXPECT FROM US. HOW WE SHOULD ACT AND OUR SOLDIERS FIND OUT ABOUT YOUR POSSIBILITY."



STAFF SERGEANT TROY ARMSTRONG SAYS THE GOAL OF THE TRAINING IS TO ALLOW SOLDIERS FROM EITHER ARMY TO CALL FOR FIRE FROM BOTH U-S AND POLISH ARTILLERY BATTERIES.



"I THINK IT'LL BE A HUGE SUCCESS FOR BOTH ARMIES BECAUSE WE CAN ACTUALLY IMPLEMENT OUR CALL FOR FIRE PROCEDURES WITH THEIR ARTILLERY AND THEN THEY CAN ALSO DO THE SAME WITH US SO THAT'D BE GREAT."



