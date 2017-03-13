(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command is currently searching for Marines to fill some of its critical combat-support roles. NAVADMIN 042/17 recently announced the launch of the MARSOC-Combat-Support-Orientation-Course, which is scheduled to begin March 20th and is designed to better inform Marines interested in serving a tour of duty at MARSOC.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Marine Corps is looking to upgrade it's MV-22 Osprey aircraft in 2030 with laser-guided 2.75in rockets, missiles and heavy guns giving the aircraft more offensive and defensive combat missions.

    Also in the News
    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, along with sailors and members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force executed aerial integration training on an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and JGSDF CH-47 Chinook helicopters during exercise Forest Light 17-1 March 10th at Camp Soumagahara, Gunma Prefecture, Japan.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47139
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104158578.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    Japan
    CH-47
    USMC
    MARSOC
    JGSDF
    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force
    Special Operations Command
    sailors
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    exercise
    3rd Marine Regiment
    training
    Marine Corps Forces
    Chinook helicopters
    MV-22 Osprey aircraft
    Gunma Prefecture
    DMAMAMM
    Forest Light 17-1
    NAVADMIN 042/17
    March 10th
    Camp Soumagahara
    March 20th
    2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT