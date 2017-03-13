Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command is currently searching for Marines to fill some of its critical combat-support roles. NAVADMIN 042/17 recently announced the launch of the MARSOC-Combat-Support-Orientation-Course, which is scheduled to begin March 20th and is designed to better inform Marines interested in serving a tour of duty at MARSOC.



Also in the Corps,

The Marine Corps is looking to upgrade it's MV-22 Osprey aircraft in 2030 with laser-guided 2.75in rockets, missiles and heavy guns giving the aircraft more offensive and defensive combat missions.



Also in the News

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, along with sailors and members of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force executed aerial integration training on an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft and JGSDF CH-47 Chinook helicopters during exercise Forest Light 17-1 March 10th at Camp Soumagahara, Gunma Prefecture, Japan.



