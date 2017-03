Soldiers Radio News

US Soldiers train in Poland to improve interoperability and Junior Leaders are exposed to cultural differences to make the Army stronger.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



U-S SOLDIERS TRAIN WITH POLISH FORCES DURING OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. STAFF SERGEANT JACOB McINTYRE SAYS THAT WORKING TO OVERCOME LANGUAGE BARRIERS IMPROVES TROOPS AND UNITS FROM BOTH ARMIES.



"YOU SEE WHERE YOU'RE WEAK AT, YOU SEE THE AREAS YOU'RE STRONG AT, YOU CAN ALWAYS IMPROVE. AND EXPERIENCES LIKE THIS, WHEN YOU THINK YOU'RE READY, AND YOU MAY MISS SOMETHING SMALL. AND TRAINING WITH THE POLISH WORKS ON OUR INTEROPERABILITY AS WELL AS FIXING OURSELVES AND IMPROVING OURSELVES AS WELL."



THE YOUNG ALAKA'I LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM CULTIVATES JUNIOR LEADERS TO KEEP THE MILITARY STRONG. PARTICIPANTS VISITED SAGAMI DEPOT, JAPAN WHERE RETIRED MAJOR GENERAL GEORGE HIGGINS SAYS EXPOSURE TO DIVERSITY WILL DO JUST THAT.



"THE FUNDAMENTAL PURPOSE IS TO EXPOSE THESE OFFICERS, NON COMMISSIONED OFFICERS AND WARRANT OFFICERS TO THE CULTURES AND THE MILITARY ORGANIZATIONS WITHIN EACH OF THOSE COUNTRIES SO THEY CAN BECOME FAMILIAR."



