Training with NATO allies helps US forces work through small details that could have huge effects in the field and Senior Leaders take time to work on their resiliency.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



DYNAMIC FRONT TWO BRINGS NINE NATO COUNTRIES TOGETHER FOR AN ARTILLERY EXERCISE THAT BRITISH LEFTENANT NICK SARGENT SAYS HELPS EVERYONE OVERCOME MORE THAN JUST LANGUAGE BARRIERS.



"IF YOU WERE TO SAY CEASE FIRING TO A US BATTERY, THEY WOULD STOP FIRING, BUT IF YOU SAID IT TO A UK BATTERY THEY WOULD STOP FIRING AND PREPARE TO MOVE TO THE NEXT POSITION."



SOMETIMES JUNIOR AND SENIOR RANKING SOLDIERS SHARE COMMON STRUGGLES. COMMANDER, U-S ARMY JAPAN, MAJOR GENERAL JAMES PASQUARETTE SPEAKS FROM A WORKSHOP AT SAGAMI DEPOT WHERE SENIOR LEADERS ARE BUILDING THEIR RESILIENCY.



"WE FOCUS ON THE MORE JUNIOR SOLDIER THAT PERHAPS NATURALLY AREN'T AS RESILIENT BECAUSE THEY'RE STARTING OUT IN LIFE. HOWEVER, THE STRESSES OF SENIOR LEADERS, WE DON'T SOMETIMES TAKE CARE OF. WHAT I WANT TO DO TODAY IS INVEST IN OUR SENIOR LEADERS."



