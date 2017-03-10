Today's Stories: Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, recently hosted the first jump on their new drop zone. Also, Commander of Air Combat Command, General Hawk Carlisle, flew an F-16C Strike Eagle for his final flight.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 12:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47118
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104152992.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 March 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
