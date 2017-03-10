(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 10 March 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, recently hosted the first jump on their new drop zone. Also, Commander of Air Combat Command, General Hawk Carlisle, flew an F-16C Strike Eagle for his final flight.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 12:21
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 10 March 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

