SRN030917B- combating on-line Terrorism is a group effort and Deployed Servicemembers receive the same medical care as they would at home.

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



ON-LINE TERRORISM IS AN INCREASING THREAT TO TODAYS SECURITY. FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION SPECIAL AGENT DAVID J. SCOTT EXPLAINS WHY IT TAKES A TEAM TO STAY VIGILANT WHILE ON THE INTERNET.



".I BELIEVE ITS CRUCIAL TO WORK TOGETHER TO BEAT TERRORISM BECAUSE TERRORISM KNOWS NO BOUNDARIES. ITS IMPORTANT TO HAVE THE ABILITY TO TRUST EVERYBODY THAT YOU WORK WITH, SO WE HAVE TO WORK TOGETHER TO DEFEAT TERRORISM"



SERVICEMEMBERS ON DEPLOYMENT ARE RECEIVING THE SAME MEDICAL CARE AS IN THE STATES THANKS TO THE SOLDIERS FROM THE 31ST COMBAT SUPPORT HOSPITAL AT CAMP ARIFJAN KUWAIT COMMANDER COL GEORGE KYLE EXPLAINS HIS MISSION.



"WE STRIVE FOR THE SAME QUALITY AND SAFETY STANDARD AS A HOSPITAL BACK WHEREVER HOME IS. WE PRIDE OURSELVES ON PRACTICING THE ART OF MEDICINE. AND THAT’S THE CARING PART.”



