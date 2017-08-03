(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFRN170308B

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Koetz 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this segment of AFRN CMSAF Kaleth Wright speaks about what Airmen should expect from him during his tenure.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 14:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47084
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104145548.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRN170308B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    CMSAF
    AFA
    AFRN

