Today's Story: An aircraft from the 81st Fighter Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, crashed in residential area.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 16:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47066
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104141534.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|36
This work, Air Force Radio News 7 March 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT