    Air Force Radio News 7 March 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Story: An aircraft from the 81st Fighter Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, crashed in residential area.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 16:01
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 7 March 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    Crash
    A-29
    81st FS
    AFRN

