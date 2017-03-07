Pacific Radio Report for March 7th 2017 featuring Pacific Air Forces' first C-130J departing Kadena Air Base, and the arrival ceremony at Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 04:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47048
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104133986.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 7th 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT