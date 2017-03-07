(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for March 7th 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for March 7th 2017

    JAPAN

    03.06.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Pacific Radio Report for March 7th 2017 featuring Pacific Air Forces' first C-130J departing Kadena Air Base, and the arrival ceremony at Yokota Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 04:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47048
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104133986.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 7th 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pacific radio report

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT