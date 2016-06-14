(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN 360 Radio

    AFN 360 Radio

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2016

    Audio by Leon Blair 

    American Forces Network - Broadcast Center

    A 30-second audio spot airing worldwide on AFRTS radio outlets promoting the new AFN 360 app and on-line streaming service. This is the awards submission version for the Defense Media Merit Awards Program, Audio Category 2 - Audio Spot Production, Award Type - Individual, Category Code - AISP. NOT FOR BROADCAST OR PUBLIC RELEASE.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN 360 Radio, by Leon Blair, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFN 360 Radio
    Leon Blair
    AFN Broadcast Center
    2016 Defense Media Merit Awards

