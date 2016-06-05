AFN Tokyo Audio Spot production for the Purdy Fitness Center.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 22:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47021
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104126996.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Artist
|SrA Madison Ratley
|Album
|Audio Spot Production
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 160506-GG973-0001, by A1C Madison Champine, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT