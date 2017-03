Soldiers Radio News

The US Army and Air Force work together to pack and unload attack helicopters in Germany.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



ARMY ATTACK HELICOPTERS ARRIVE IN RAMSTEIN, GERMANY, TIGHTLY PACKED INTO AN AIR FORCE C-5 GALAXY. A FEAT THAT VICE COMMANDER OF US AIR FORCE EUROPE, MAJOR GENERAL TIMOTHY ZADALIS SAYS REQUIRES MORE SKILL THAN AIRMEN CAN PROVIDE ALONE.



"AND YOU HAVE TO HAVE THE SPECIALISTS, NOT JUST AIRMEN BUT THE SOLDIERS WHO KNOW HOW TO TAKE THEM APART, PACKAGE THEM UP, BECAUSE THEY WILL JUST BARELY FIT INTO SOME OF THE AIRCRAFT."



ARMY BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILLIP JOLLY SAYS THE SPEED THE TEAM MOVES WILL DETERMINE HOW FAST THE U-S AND OUR ALLIES CAN GET OUT AHEAD OF A PROBLEM.



"WE LOOK AT SPEED OF RECOGNITION, WE HAVE TO RECOGNIZE WHAT OUR AGGRESSORS ARE DOING, AND THEN WE HAVE TO LOOK AT THE SPEED OF DECISION. HOW FAST CAN WE DECIDE WHAT WE NEED TO DO, AND THEN HOW FAST CAN WE ASSEMBLE? ONCE WE FIGURE OUT HOW FAST WE CAN GET HELICOPTERS ON THE GROUND. THAT WILL ENABLE THE DECISION MAKERS ON WHAT DECISIONS TO MAKE."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.