Soldiers Radio News

National Engineer week kicks off at Camp Zama, Japan with Engineers visiting Zama American Middle School.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



IT'S NATIONAL ENGINEER WEEK AT CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN AND DISTRICT COMMANDER, COLONEL RAFAEL PAZOS SAYS IT’S A GREAT TIME FOR ENGINEERS TO INSPIRE KIDS.



"ITS AN OPPORTUNITY THAT WE TAKE ONCE A YEAR TO RECOGNIZE THE WORK THAT ALL ENGINEERS ARE DOING AND ALSO TEACH AND TELL OUR YOUNG KIDS WHAT ENGINEERS DO AND WHAT A DIFFERENCE WE MAKE IN THE LIVES OF EVERYBODY EVERYDAY."



U-S ARMY ENGINEERS VISITED ZAMA AMERICAN MIDDLE SCHOOL WHERE SAFETY MANAGER, CHRIS NELSON SAYS IT'S IMPORTANT TO SHOW STUDENTS THE MANY CAREER OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE.



"WE WANT THEM TO BROADEN THEIR EXPERIENCE BY FINDING OUT WHAT ENGINEERS DO AND THERE'S DIFFERENT SUPPORTING INDIVIDUALS THAT HELP ENGINEERS DO THEIR JOBS ON A DAILY BASIS."



8TH GRADER, ANNA PREST ATTENDED SAYING ARMY ENGINEERING MIGHT BE JUST WHAT SHE NEEDS.



"SAFETY REALLY INTERESTS ME AND SO I MIGHT WANT TO BE LIKE AN ARCHITECT WHO DESIGNS SAFER BUILDINGS FOR PEOPLE TO LIVE IN."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.