In this Pacific Radio Report, Joint and Multinational Training takes place around the Pacific, from aerial Exercise Cope North in Guam, to amphibious Exercise Iron Fist in southern California.
Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 23:35
This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 28, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
