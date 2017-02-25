(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th CAB arrival in Thessaloniki Radio

    GREECE

    02.25.2017

    Audio by Anthony Sweeney 

    U.S. Army Europe

    Soldiers and equipment from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade stationed at Ft. Drum New York has arrived in Europe. Over the past few weeks the assigned soldiers and equiment has been flowing into numerous air and sea ports. Tony Sweeney from Army Europe public affairs was in Thessaloniki, Greece as they offloaded and prepared the aircraft for their nine month mission in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th CAB arrival in Thessaloniki Radio, by Anthony Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    StrongEurope

