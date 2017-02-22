(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Airmen will help show off U.S. military aircraft at the 2017 Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defense Exposition at Avalon Airport, Victoria, Australia. Also, eligible Airmen will receive email notifications about the new Blended Retirement System.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

