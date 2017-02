Soldier Radio News

SRN022117B- Lt. General Ben Hodges discusses our European partnerships and The Mississippi National Guard helps their local areas devastated by tornados.

SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



USAREUR COMMANDER LT. GENERAL BEN HODGES SPOKE TO REPORTERS ABOUT THE UNITED STATES ARMY'S COMMITMENT TO EUROPE.

"EVERYTHING THAT WAS ANNOUNCED IN 2016 AT THE WARSAW SUMMIT OR BY THE PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION IT'S ALL HAPPENING. SO THAT'S WHY WE CALL 2017 THE YEAR OF EXECUTION. ."



SOLDIERS FROM THE MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD ASSISTED THEIR LOCAL AREAS WHEN A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI. 3656 MAINTENANCE COMPANY SERGEANT CHRISTOPHER COWLER EXPLAINS THE DEVASTATION.



"ITS DEVASTATING THESE CITIZENS THEY'RE MY PEOPLE. IT'S TOUGH GOING AROUND THESE HOUSES YOU DON'T KNOW IF YOUR GOING TO FIND SOMEONE STUCK UNDER RUBBLE AND YOU FEEL HELPLESS BECAUSE YOU WANT TO HELP AS MANY PEOPLE AS YOU CAN BUT THAT’S IMPOSSIBLE THAT'S TOUGH. . "



