    Mayday call before boat burns and sinks

    Mayday call before boat burns and sinks

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    The captain of a boat with four people aboard, a 1974, 40-foot, Viking sport fishing boat, made a mayday call on VHF channel 16 to report a fire about 9 miles south of Surfside, Texas. Coast Guard Station Freeport quickly arrived and rescued all four. The boat sank after burning.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mayday call before boat burns and sinks, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SAR
    USCG
    MAYDAY

