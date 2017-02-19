The captain of a boat with four people aboard, a 1974, 40-foot, Viking sport fishing boat, made a mayday call on VHF channel 16 to report a fire about 9 miles south of Surfside, Texas. Coast Guard Station Freeport quickly arrived and rescued all four. The boat sank after burning.
This work, Mayday call before boat burns and sinks, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
