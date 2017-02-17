(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    The Air Force is starting trials next week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for the Warrior Games. Also,100 officers were selected to start the 2017 Undergraduate Flying Training Program.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 11:49
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 February 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Wounded Warrior
    Warrior Games
    Pilot Training
    Nellis Air Force Base
    AFRN
    UFT
    Undergraduate Flying Training Program

