U.S. Airmen rescued five Marines after an MV-22 Osprey made a forced landing off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, December 13th. Cpl. Jessica Etheridge brings us to Kadena Air Force Base where the III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general praised the airmen’s actions.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 05:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46871
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104090054.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, No Marine Left Behind: An Osprey, an Air Force rescue crew, and the Marines they saved in Okinawa, by Cpl Jessica Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
