(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    No Marine Left Behind: An Osprey, an Air Force rescue crew, and the Marines they saved in Okinawa

    No Marine Left Behind: An Osprey, an Air Force rescue crew, and the Marines they saved in Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jessica Etheridge 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Airmen rescued five Marines after an MV-22 Osprey made a forced landing off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, December 13th. Cpl. Jessica Etheridge brings us to Kadena Air Force Base where the III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general praised the airmen’s actions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 05:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46871
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104090054.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Year 2017
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Marine Left Behind: An Osprey, an Air Force rescue crew, and the Marines they saved in Okinawa, by Cpl Jessica Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Osprey
    USMC
    Marines
    USAF
    III MEF
    33rd rescue squadron
    MV-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT