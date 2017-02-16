Coast Guard responds to mayday from Malia crew off Honolulu

Six people were rescued Feb. 16, 2017, after their 34-foot sailing vessel grounded while entering the Keehi Channel off Honolulu and they radioed into the Coast Guard. A A Coast Guard Station Honolulu Response Boat-Medium crew was launched and a Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point safely hoisted the people from sailing vessel Malia, taking them back to the air station. No injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)