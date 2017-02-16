(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard responds to mayday from Malia crew off Honolulu

    Coast Guard responds to mayday from Malia crew off Honolulu

    HONOLULU , HI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Six people were rescued Feb. 16, 2017, after their 34-foot sailing vessel grounded while entering the Keehi Channel off Honolulu and they radioed into the Coast Guard. A A Coast Guard Station Honolulu Response Boat-Medium crew was launched and a Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point safely hoisted the people from sailing vessel Malia, taking them back to the air station. No injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 03:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46870
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104089978.mp3
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: HONOLULU , HI, US 
    Web Views: 62
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to mayday from Malia crew off Honolulu, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    Honolulu
    D14
    Coast Guard
    PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT