    Air Force Radio News 16 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Airmen participate in a testing marathon at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Also, nominations are being accepted for the 2018 Presidential Award for Extraordinary Efforts to Combat Trafficking in Persons.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 February 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CLEP
    Al Udeid Air Base
    DSST
    AFRN
    Testing Marathon
    Presidential Award for Extraordinary Efforts to Combat Trafficking in Persons
    Presidential Award for Extraordinary Efforts

