    Air Force Radio News 15 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: NASA astronauts train with Air Force survival school instructors at Fairchild Air Force Base. Also, a new Blue episode about the F-35 aircraft is on AF.Mil.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 15:33
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fairchild AFB
    NASA
    F-35
    Astronauts
    Blue
    Survival School
    AFRN

