    Pacific Radio Report for February 16, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.15.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report PACOM Commander Admiral Harry Harris speaks at the opening ceremony for Cobra Gold 17, and sailors aboard U-S-S Carl Vinson make a port stop in Guam.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 16, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Guam
    Harry Harris
    USS Carl Vinson
    PACOM
    Pacific Radio Report
    Cobra Gold 17

