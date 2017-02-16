In this Pacific Radio Report PACOM Commander Admiral Harry Harris speaks at the opening ceremony for Cobra Gold 17, and sailors aboard U-S-S Carl Vinson make a port stop in Guam.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 00:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46832
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104081201.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 16, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT