Cobra Gold 17

Thai Gen. Surapong Suwana-Adth, Chief of Defence Forces, speaks at the opening ceremony for exercise Cobra Gold at the Royal Thai Marine Corps Headquarters in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Staff Sgt. Jason Fudge)