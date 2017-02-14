(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 17

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.14.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jason Fudge 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Thai Gen. Surapong Suwana-Adth, Chief of Defence Forces, speaks at the opening ceremony for exercise Cobra Gold at the Royal Thai Marine Corps Headquarters in Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Staff Sgt. Jason Fudge)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 21:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46827
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104080509.mp3
    Length: 00:07:33
    Year 2017
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 17, by SSgt Jason Fudge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

