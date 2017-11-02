(Audio Only) Vermont Army National Guard combat engineers of the 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) conduct winter training at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, VT. Their training included priming explosives, conducting infantry battle drills, and implementing explosives in order to meet their objectives in a mountainous winter environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 13:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46795
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104071843.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Composer
|VTARNG-PAO
|Location:
|VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 572nd BEB Winter Training (Audio), by SPC Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
