    572nd BEB Winter Training (Audio)

    572nd BEB Winter Training (Audio)

    VT, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Audio by Spc. Gillian McCreedy 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    (Audio Only) Vermont Army National Guard combat engineers of the 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) conduct winter training at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, VT. Their training included priming explosives, conducting infantry battle drills, and implementing explosives in order to meet their objectives in a mountainous winter environment.

    Combat Engineers
    Vermont National Guard
    Winter Training
    National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    572 Brigade Engineer Battalion

