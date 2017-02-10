(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 10 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: February is National African American History Month, and Air Force history is filled with notable African American leaders. Also, our latest episode of Blue; A Step Ahead, showcasing the F-35 Lightning II jet is now available on YouTube.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 13:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 10 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F-35
    African American History Month
    Blue
    BHM
    AFRN

