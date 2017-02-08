(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 08 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Airmen delivered humanitarian aid to relief organizations in Central American and Caribbean nations. Also, The Air Force is working on turning government vehicle operator certifications into commercial driver's licenses.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 14:43
    This work, Air Force Radio News 08 February 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Humanitarian Aid
    CDL
    Commercial Driver's License
    AFRN
    Central American and Caribbean
    Relief Organization
    Government Vehicle Operator Certifications

