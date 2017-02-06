(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 6 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Special Operations Airmen made Air Force history in CV-22 Osprey aircraft, flying the aircraft in formation for the first time. Secretary of Defense James Mattis took his first official trip to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 6 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    CV-22 Osprey
    Cannon AFB
    ROK
    SECDEF
    Osan AB
    SpecOps
    AFRN
    Jim Mattis

    • LEAVE A COMMENT