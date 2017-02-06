Today's Stories: Special Operations Airmen made Air Force history in CV-22 Osprey aircraft, flying the aircraft in formation for the first time. Secretary of Defense James Mattis took his first official trip to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea.
Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 15:50
Category:
|Newscasts
This work, Air Force Radio News 6 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
