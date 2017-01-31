The Blue Green team is at it again. Marine Corporal Marcela Diazdeleon tells us how the USS Green Bay kicks off the first phase of their patrol.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 02:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46712
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104049515.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines Embark, by Cpl Marcela Diazdeleon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT