(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines Embark

    Marines Embark

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Marcela Diazdeleon 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The Blue Green team is at it again. Marine Corporal Marcela Diazdeleon tells us how the USS Green Bay kicks off the first phase of their patrol.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 02:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46712
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104049515.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Embark, by Cpl Marcela Diazdeleon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    United States Marine Corps
    USS Green Bay
    Navy
    USN
    Marine Corps
    US Navy
    Amphibious Operations
    White Beach
    Okianwa
    White Beach Naval Facility
    American Forces Network Okinawa
    AFN Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT