Today's Stories: The Air Force approved a new contract with Boeing for the production of KC-46A Pegasus Tankers. Also, the Air Force is starting to see positive results from the Repair Network Enhancement Program.
Date Taken:
|01.31.2017
Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 13:58
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|46680
Filename:
|1701/DOD_104039556.mp3
Length:
|00:00:59
Year
|2016
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Air Force Radio News 31 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
