(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 31 January 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 31 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: The Air Force approved a new contract with Boeing for the production of KC-46A Pegasus Tankers. Also, the Air Force is starting to see positive results from the Repair Network Enhancement Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 13:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46680
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104039556.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 31 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Tankers
    Boeing
    McConnel AFB
    KC-46A Pegasus
    AFRN
    20th Maintenance Group
    RNEP
    Repair Network Enhancement Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT